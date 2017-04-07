Man, 22, to stand trial for robbery, wounding and brandishing knife at Sheffield pub

A 22-year-old man is set to stand trial for a string of charges including wounding and possession of an offensive weapon at a Sheffield pub, after he pleaded not guilty to the offences at court today.

Jamie Smith, of no fixed abode, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this afternoon charged with one count of robbery, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) one count of an attempted wounding with intent to cause GBH and one count of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

All of the offences are alleged to have taken place on February 3 this year, and Smith is accused of brandishing the knife in the car park of the Spread Eagle pub in Penistone, near Sheffield.

Appearing at court via a video link from HMP Doncaster, Smith denied all of the offences.

Smith was remanded into custody following the brief hearing, and is due to stand trial for the offences in July this year.