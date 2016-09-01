Mammoth hike for children’s charity

A team of heroic fundraisers overcame high winds, heavy rain and 75km of Peak District terrain to raise more than £3,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

The team, made up of individuals from Sheffield’s Counter Context, Quality Context, Fernie Greaves and The Broadland Group, took on the Silver Peak District Challenge, which demanded they complete the mammoth distance within 24 hours. Five of the nine members completed the full 75km – equivalent to over 46 miles – in 23 hours and 50 minutes. The remaining four bowed out at 50km.

Alexis Krachai, managing director of Counter Context, spoke on behalf of the team, saying: “We are so grateful for all the donations and wishes of goodwill we received from our friends, colleagues, professional contacts and members of the public, and they are still continuing to pour in.

“This was the most physically demanding challenge most of us have ever done but it was worth it knowing that we can hand over a cheque to The Children’s Hospital, money that will make a positive difference.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charity-context to donate.