Make the most of final few days off...

With a few days left of the Easter holidays, here’s hoping you’re not all chocolate-d out just yet!

South Yorkshire is swarming with plenty of spring activities this week to help you and your family finish off the break in style.

Head over to Sheffield Manor Lodge’s Discovery Centre from 10.30am to 2.30pm each day this week where there’s tons of crafting fun on the cards. The Tudor ruins will be open to explore, with the sandpit and games out to play with. Visitors can also try and find their way through the lavender labyrinth, and get a ride from donkeys Rosie and Lilly between 1pm and 2.15pm today, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Visit Weston Park’s drop-in Discovery Days today, Wednesday and Thursday - from 1pm to 4pm - where Sheffield’s collections will be inspiring the whole family to get creative. Discover the wonders of the natural world; learn about DNA, about how nature designed birds’ beaks and feet to help them survive in their habitats, and who Charles Darwin is.

Spend time thinking like a scientist, get up close to taxidermy birds and learn how clever the world of nature is.

Over at Crich Tramway Museum, enjoy craft sessions every day, from 11am to 3pm in the Learning Centre.

Enjoy some Lambing and experience the beauty of spring at Whirlow Hall Farm where, for the 7th year running, Whirlow Hall Farm Trust will be opening up the farm so the whole family can enjoy the wonder of new born lambs.

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt, pony riding, face painting, free craft activities for children, Punch & Judy, storytelling and, of course, the Whirlow BBQ, farm shop and café. The main attraction - as ever - with be lots of new born lambs and the rest of the farm animal family. Visit between 11am and 3pm this Wednesday and Thursday.

Visit Worsbrough Mill in Barnsley for a spring nature trail this Wednesday, between 8am and 5pm. The family nature trail will help visitors discover the spring world of animals, trees, birds and bugs around the country park. Gather found objects along the way and make an exciting piece of natural art. Dress for mess is essential!

‘The House At The Edge Of The Universe’ is coming to the Drama Studio at The University of Sheffield this Friday. The exciting and energetic story about exploration, adventure and friendship follows the story of two normal postmen, Barry and Larry, who work in the sorting office...that is until they have to blast off into space and journey through the universe to deliver a mysterious package! For 7 – 11 year olds and their families. Call 0114 2233777 to book.