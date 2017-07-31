Majority of Sheffield workers believe 'job hopping' is becoming more acceptable

The majority of workers in Sheffield now believe 'job hopping' - where you skip from one role to another - is becoming more acceptable.

A survey of more than 1200 people by job search website CV-Library discovered 73 per cent of city workers believe it is acceptable to leave a job after less than a year and skip to another one.

The main reasons for job hopping included taking on a better opportunity at another employer and taking on freelance work instead.

The research also found that 26 per cent of those surveyed expect to have more than 10 jobs in their lifetime.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said: "There are so many opportunities for professionals in the city and the fact that job hopping is becoming increasingly popular suggests that this trend could continue to grow as the next generation enters the job market.”