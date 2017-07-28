Major Sheffield road to be closed for Sheffield Pride march this weekend

A huge march in support of Sheffield's gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community will take place as the Pride festival returns.

The Pride Sheffield festival is returning to Endcliffe Park on Saturday after being previously held on Devonshire Green and Sheffield University's students' union.

The free festival will run from midday to 7pm in the park. There will be two stages for live performances including singers, bands, cabaret, drag and tribute acts, as well as dance and community tents.

Thousands of supporters are expected to march up Ecclesall Road at midday on Saturday on Pear Street, next to the Champs sports bar, before heading to Endcliffe Park.

Ecclesall Road will be closed between these two areas from 12pm to 1pm with buses diverted as a result.

A number of bands will take to the two stages at Endcliffe Park, including LMX, Lucy Whittaker and Just Alfie.

The LGBT choir Out Aloud will also play along with drag artist Tia Anna with the other stage featuring cabaret and burlesque performance.

An after party will be hosted by Climax at the student union with the party starting in the Foundry at 11pm.

