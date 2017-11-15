Major plan to transform Doncaster 'gateway' gets planners' green light

Plans to transform the area around Doncaster station have been approved by borough planners.

Doncaster Council’s Planning Committee has given approval of the designs and layout of the new station forecourt.

Some work has already started as part of the scheme at the St Sepulchre Gate West junction with Cleveland Street. This work is all linked to the plans to redevelop the Doncaster railway station forecourt and forms part of the Urban Centre Masterplan.

The first phase of works saw the demolition of the old Royal Mail sorting office in Autumn 2016. This is now complete and will see the existing car parking moved to this site so the area in front of the station building can be opened up into an attractive public space.

This flexible space will include quality landscaping, a water feature, lighting and seating areas, all creating a great place to relax with family and friends. A design piece will form a screen between the square and Trafford Way so visitors are greeted with a 'statement piece' symbolising Doncaster.

The design will guide visitors towards the urban centre.

Virgin Trains, which manages the station, also plans to invest £500,000 to create a contemporary glass canopy on the front of the station building.

Roadworks will improve accessibility and traffic flows around the station.

The road layout improvements will see a new look St Sepulchre Gate West and Cleveland Street junction created where road users are also able to turn right and head towards the A630 Balby Road. This will significantly improve traffic flows around the Trafford Way/Cleveland Street roundabout and the train station.

Plans will also see the flow and direction of traffic on Trafford Way changed. This will see the existing taxi rank relocated within the station area and a new drop off loop will provide a new one way system for general traffic. These works are expected to continue till spring 2019

There will also be much easier pedestrian access to the town centre and improved access and facilities for cyclists.

Coun Bill Mordue, Cabinet Member for Business, Skills and Economic Development, said: “It is great news that the transformation of the train station has received planning permission and we are now able to move ahead with all of the plans

“Work is well underway on these City Gateway plans which will create a tremendous first impression as people arrive in Doncaster at our train station. The whole scheme is designed to open up Doncaster town centre to more visitors and businesses, and improve the atmosphere for residents by creating a highly attractive and appealing public space which acts as new gateway into our centre.

“This is just one of a number of exciting town centre schemes which helps us deliver our Urban Centre Masterplan. As well as jobs during construction of these schemes we expect over 2,000 new jobs to be created by 2030 in our town centre. Once the station forecourt work is complete this will be real success story for Doncaster and Yorkshire and we are all committed to helping make our borough thrive.”

The road works currently taking place are scheduled to last until later this year, and traffic will be affected until this time. Works have been carefully planned to try and minimise disruption.

The redevelopment of the station forecourt is being carried out in partnership with Virgin Trains and South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive. In February 2017 Doncaster Council secured £7 million of Sheffield City Region funding to transform the station forecourt, which it expects will in turn attract investment and jobs into the region.