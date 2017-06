There are major delays for motorists and tram users in Sheffield today because of concerns for the safety of a man on a bridge.

Traffic has stopped and trams have been halted because of an incident on the bridge at the Park Square roundabout, near Ponds Forge sports centre.

A Stagecoach Supertram spokesman said: "Due to an ongoing police incident close to the tramway in the city centre, trams are currently unable to operate through the city. Delays likely."