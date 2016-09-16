'Magnifique' send-off for Sheffield Only Fools and Horses fan Ricky

A Sheffield man who died suddenly at the age of 32 was laid to rest in the style of his favourite sitcom.

Ricky Walker's coffin was carried to his funeral in the back of a Robin Reliant van - the same as the one used by Del Boy and Rodney in Only Fools and Horses.

The Only Fools and Horses-themed funeral of Sheffield man Ricky Walker, from Crystal Peaks.

Ricky, from Crystal Peaks, was a huge fan of the BBC comedy before he died of a suspected lung embolism aged 32.

He leaves behind his son Reardon, 16, and parents Julie and Derek.

Mum Julie said the family were 'devastated' to lose Ricky.

"He was a huge part of my life," she added. "My life revolved around him and his son. He was a mummy's boy.

"Nothing was too much trouble. I would do anything for him. I don't think I will ever get over this. I miss him every day."

Ricky was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia aged 17, just a year after his son was born. But his illness did not stop him making a huge impact on those who knew him.

"He never took life seriously," said Julie. "He always had a smile on his face. He would do anything for anyone. That's the kind of lad he was.

"He was a prankster, joking all the time. Everyone he met he left footprints on their hearts. He was a lovable kid."

Ricky's love of Only Fools and Horses was well known, and it was a fitting theme for his funeral, which took place at City Road Cemetery today (Friday, September 16). Scores of mourners watched his coffin arrive in the iconic Robin Reliant three-wheeler.

Julie said: "Ricky was a huge fan. He had all the models and all the box sets. He would watch them over and over again. He just loved it."

And as luck would have it, Ricky's cousin Mandy works with the brother of the programme's star David Jason - who is currently filming Still Open All Hours in Doncaster.

"Ricky would have loved the idea," said Julie. "It's the first time it's happened in Sheffield."

