Magic musical event to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Parents who have been supported by Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice are organising a night of magic, music and dancing.

Featuring close up magic, a performance from a former X-Factor contestant and a disco, the Forget Me Not Ball will be at the Holiday Inn, Rotherham, on Saturday November 18.

All proceeds will go to South Yorkshire’s only children’s hospice, which cares for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions.

The ball has been organised by parents who have been supported by Bluebell Wood, including Charlotte and Gareth Mayor, Kristina and Phil Booth, Dorcas and Paul Brown, Anna and Matt Muffett, Jo and Jonathan Tennick, Amanda Steele, Steve Morley and Claire Malcolmson.

Charlotte Mayor said: “It will be an amazing night with fabulous entertainment and full of love and laughter, as Bluebell Wood is.

“We are all inspired by the time we spent at Bluebell Wood with our children, and by the love and care we still receive there.

“The hospice is a very important part of our lives and we want to give something back. Through Bluebell Wood we have all become such good friends and want to not only raise money, but show everyone what a wonderful place it is.”

Anna Gott, Community Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood, said: “The Forget Me Not Ball will be a fantastic evening and give guests an opportunity to help make a real difference to families across the region.

“Our services range from end of life care and counselling to music therapy and sibling support, so every penny raised on the night will really help families in a whole range of ways, just when they need it most.”

The evening is set to start with magician Afro Magic performing tricks and illusions, followed by a three course meal. Former X-Factor contestant James Wilson, who reached the judges’ houses’ round in 2016, will perform, and the night will end with a disco run by Amanda Steele, a Bluebell Wood parent.

Fundraising at the event will include a raffle with over 30 prizes and an auction.

To buy tickets for the Forget Me Not Ball, at £30 each, please contact Charlotte Mayor on email at charlotte.mayor76@gmail.com or by phoning 07515 789676.

Visit www.bluebellwood.org for more information.