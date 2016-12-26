Macauley Morrison makes his mark

A new homes development in Mosborough has had its name unveiled by the Sheffield boy who created it.

Eight-year-old Macauley Morrison chose the name ‘Woodmore Place’ for the Miller Homes development, as part of an ongoing school project to create street names for the development.

Macauley, a student at Mosborough Primary School, chose the name because of the sycamore trees on the site, many of which will be retained to give a woodland feel to the development.

Sarah Whinfrey, regional sales manager at Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: “Woodmore Place immediately appealed as a development name and we hope that Macauley feels very proud in providing us with this lovely title for our development in the village where he goes to school.

“Unveiling the board with him was a very special moment and we hope he will enjoy seeing the name on our entire marketing material, website and in social media as we construct and sell properties on the development.”

Children at the Sheffeld school continue to work with Miller Homes and Sheffield City Council to provide street names for the forthcoming development which is expected to open early in 2017.

Teacher Suzanne Napier said: “We are pleased to have established a relationship with the Miller Homes team and look forward to welcoming them to school in 2017.

“There are many other elements of the curriculum that they can support us in and we look forward to exploring the possibilities with them and bringing real life experiences to our children.”