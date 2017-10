Have your say

All lanes of the M1 south of Sheffield are open again after a 'serious' accident involving a lorry earlier today.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 30 and 31 just after 6am.

Photos release by Highways England show a lorry turned at a right-angle to the road.

Lanes were closed while the lorry was recovered and the road cleared, but traffic is moving once more.