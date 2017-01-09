M1 lane closed in South Yorkshire after crash

One of the M1 lanes in South Yorkshire is closed this morning after a crash.
Emergency services are dealing with a crash on the northbound stretch of the motorway between Junction 38 at Darton, Barnsley and Junction 39 at Wakefield.
