M1 in South Yorkshire to be closed for most of this week

A stretch of the M1 in South Yorkshire will be closed this week as work to upgrade it to a smart motorway continues.

Highways England will be resurfacing the carriageway between junction 32 for the M18 junction 33 at Catcliffe from tonight onwards.

The work will be carried out overnight from 10pm until 6am each night until Thursday and between 11pm and 6am on Friday.

Work will start on the southbound carriageway with diversions via the A630, the A631 and the M18 to rejoin at junction 32. Work will then start on the northbound carriageway, with the diversion the reverse.

As part of the closures contractors will also be installing gantry signs and safety barrier, putting in new kerbs, vegetation clearance and general maintenance to the bridge joints.

Arun Sahni, Highways England project manager, said: “This work will provide drivers with smoother and safer journeys between these two junctions."