Luxury apartments to be built in Chesterfield town centre

Chesterfield’s old Post Office is to be converted into apartments.

National developers Telereal Trillium and Chesterfield architects WCEC have received conditional planning permission to build seven luxury apartments across the first and second floors of the Grade II listed building on the Market Place.

The ground floor, meanwhile, is to be transformed into a large commercial unit with a rear communal courtyard.

Planning documents submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council by WCEC state: “The scheme aims to deliver additional job opportunities for the people of Chesterfield along with increasing housing in the town centre.

“Telereal Trillium is presently receiving expression of interest from prospective operators for the development of the ground floor unit and are keen to bring the scheme forward.

“The proposed dwellings and commercial unit will be built to a high specification which will be sympathetically applied to the Grade II listed building.”

The documents add: “There is no parking provision proposed for the ground floor unit or for the residential accommodation. The courtyard presently offers minimal parking. However, due to the scheme’s central location, parking has been deemed unnecessary during pre-application discussions and the courtyard is thought to be better served as amenity space for the residents.”

The Chesterfield Post Office building closed in 2014 and moved its service to WH Smith in the Pavements Shopping Centre. It was one of 70 high street Post Office branches to shut.