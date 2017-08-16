Lunch hour? Sheffield workers revealed to take some of shortest lunch breaks in UK

Sheffield workers take some of the shortest lunch breaks in the UK, a new survey has revealed.

People in the city take an average break of 30 minutes - which is less than the national average of 34 minutes.

More than half of UK workers (52%) skip their lunch break completely – a significant shift from the traditional one hour break.

In addition, Londoners are most likely to skip their lunch hour altogether, closely followed by Birmingham, Manchester and Norwich.

The new research from Workthere asked full time workers across Britain on their lunchtime habits to find out how long they actually take for lunch.

The results show that office employees in Sheffield eat lunch at their desk on average four days per week and even when they do take a lunch break, they often don’t step out of the office, with over a third of those polled {42%} saying they rarely leave the office at lunch time.

Additionally, 17% agreed they felt pressure to work through their lunch hour.

Workthere was also keen to understand how the office environment impacts these lunchtime statistics and found that 27% of those questioned in Sheffield said that access to outside space at lunchtime would make them more productive at work, with 28% confirming a quiet area to escape to would make a difference to the time they spend on their lunch break.

Cal Lee, founder and head of Workthere, comments: “We have seen wellness establish itself firmly on the workplace agenda with employers in Sheffield increasingly recognising the benefits of ensuring staff are content, happy and most importantly, in good health. Part of this is creating a productive office environment where employees feel comfortable taking a longer lunch break and engaging with colleagues.”

Workthere notes that the trend of providing a range of areas for staff to enjoy their breaks is particularly visible in the serviced and flexible office sector with providers looking to cater to a range of diverse requirements. Examples include: outdoor space; roof terraces; a subsidised canteen; quiet areas and even lunch hour activities to encourage staff to step away from their desks.