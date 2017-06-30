Search

Lucky lottery winners to be revealed in South Yorkshire this weekend

Lottery players in part of South Yorkshire will find out their share of a £3 million lottery prize pot this weekend.

S63 8 - which covers Bolton-on-Dearne, Goldthorpe, Thurnscoe, Wath-on-Dearne and West Melton in Rotherham and Barnsley - has been drawn as the next winning postcode sector for the monthly Postcode Millions prize with the People’s Postcode Lottery.

On Saturday winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at Wentworth Woodhouse to find out how much they have won and the full winning postcode will also be revealed at the event.

