'Lucky escape' for occupants of South Yorkshire home who returned home from pub in time to save house from light fitting blaze

The occupants of a South Yorkshire property have had a 'lucky escape' after returning home from the pub in time to call the fire service to put out a blaze believed to have been caused by a faulty light fitting.

The blaze broke out at a property in Bellbank Way, Athersley, Barnsley at around 10.30pm last night.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the occupants returned to their property, after being at the pub, to find their house engulfed in smoke.

He said: "A light fitting had caught fire, and it filled the house with smoke.

"They had a very lucky escape."

Appliances from Cudworth station were sent to tackle the fire.

No-one is believed to have been injured.