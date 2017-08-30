Lucky escape for motorist in Woodhead Pass crash

A motorist had a lucky escape after a crash in which their vehicle was at risk of careering into the reservoir below the Woodhead Pass.

Emergency services alerted to the collision yesterday found a car had left the road and ploughed through a stone wall.

The car came to rest at the top of an embankment, just inches away from a drop to the reservoir below.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Firefighters made the scene safe. Thankfully everyone was ok."