Low-life crook knocked 94-year-old Sheffield man unconscious and robbed him as he lay on the floor

This low-life crook attacked a 94-year-old Sheffield man knocking him unconscious before stealing £145 as he lay on the floor.

Callous Guy Drummond, aged 25, of Crookesmoor Drive, Upperthorpe, carried out the unprovoked attack by punching the victim causing bruising and swelling to the head, a split gum, a suspected fractured jaw. The elderly man also lost four teeth.

The victim was walking home along Covent Walk in Sheffield city centre when he struck back in January, 2017.

When the elderly man regained consciousness, he realised that his wallet, containing £145, travel card and bankcard had all been stolen.

CCTV from the scene showed Drummond carrying out the act and he was arrested shortly after.

Drummond, described as a 'violent offender' by police, was jailed for five years at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday after admitting robbery.

Detective Inspector Paul Murphy said: “This crime was a violent unprovoked attack on a vulnerable elderly member of the public.

"The suspect arrested got exactly what was deserved for such an appalling crime.

“Any individual that attacks people as they go about their daily business will be targeted and dealt with accordingly.

“I hope that this case and the custodial sentence given out serves as a deterrent to those who wish to involve themselves in crime.”