Low-key memorial service to mark 28th anniversary of Hillsborough tragedy

A low-key memorial service will take place today to mark the 28th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster.

Annual services at Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium to remember the 96 Liverpool fans who died in Britain's worst sporting disaster will no longer take place at the request of the families belonging to the Hillsborough Family Support Group who organised it.

From this year Liverpool's two cathedrals will take it in turn to host simple commemorations in an initiative from the Bishop of Liverpool, the Right Reverend Paul Bayes, and the Archbishop of Liverpool, the Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon, in liaison with Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson.

The half-hour service at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral will start at 2.45pm and maintain a minute's silence at 3.06pm - when the fateful 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest was stopped at Hillsborough stadium, in Sheffield.

It will include simple prayers and time for silent reflection but will not include any sermons or other words beyond the simple prayers on the service sheet.

The Bishop of Liverpool said: "On behalf of all the churches we count it a great privilege to offer this brief and simple service.

"We will remember the 96 before God, and pray for their families, for the survivors and for all those who remain deeply affected by the tragedy.

"Our cathedrals are here for the people and we are proud and glad to offer the opportunity on April 15 to reflect and to pray in peace."

Media have been asked not to attend the Hillsborough service as it is 'a private act of worship.'

Players and staff of Liverpool FC will also pause to observe a minute's silence at 3.06pm and the day's training session at Melwood will stop so that respects can be paid alongside the temporary Hillsborough memorial which will be moved to the complex at the request of HFSG.