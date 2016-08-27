Big-hearted residents took to the streets for a community clear-up, as part of a Love Where You Live campaign.

The team of residents collected 12 bags of rubbish in 90 minutes, as part of the Rotherham Council initiative, which helps local ward councillors, groups and individuals that want to carry out litter picks in their areas.

Project Co-ordinator Wayne Munro-Smith, who led the team of volunteers in the Doe Quarry Lane area, said: “It’s amazing what can be achieved when people come together.

“Not only does this benefit the environment, but it makes people proud to be part of a real community that cares about the place where they live.”

Wayne, along with local councillors Jayne Senior and Kath Reeder, also took part in a community clear-up event in Dalton on Monday, organised by the River Don Catchment Trust.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for waste, roads and community safety, Coun Emma Hoddinott, said: “There is always more that can be done to make an area look nicer, and we want to make it easy for people to do something about it.

“We are building on the excellent work already being done by our local ward councillors, individuals and groups in the community across Rotherham.”

Anyone who would like to organise a community litter pick can apply online at www.rotherham.gov.uk/litterpick or call 01709 822453 for further details.

Dinnington volunteer litter pickers have organised a number of other litter picks in the local area.

The next litter pick takes place between 10am and 11am today. If you would like to take part, meet at the junction of Church Lane and Athorpe Road, Dinnington.