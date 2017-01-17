LOTTS TO WIN: £12 million jackpot after top prize unclaimed

Tomorrow's National Lottery draw is worth estimated £12.2 prize pay-out after nobody scooped Saturday's windfall.

So South Yorkshire is set to splash cash on mid-week riches chance, here soundtracked by The Flying Lizards' Money and accompanied by spending spree poll.

Winning numbers were 21, 54, 36, 53, 14, 19 while bonus number was 33. Set of balls eight and draw machine Merlin were used, Camelot said.

No-one matched five of six numbers plus bonus ball but 64 ticket-holders matched five out of six balls, winning £1,371 each.

There were 3,804 ticket owners who matched four numbers, each winning £148, and 97,078 who matched three balls, collecting £25.

Nobody matched all five numbers in Lotto HotPicks while one person won £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

Winning Thunderball numbers were 12, 34, 13, 31, 18 while Thunderball number was 04.

