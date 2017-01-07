Lorry fire shuts M1 northbound in South Yorkshire

5pm: The northbound carriageway of the M1 and a slip road are shut in South Yorkshire after a lorry fire.

Emergency services were called to the motorway between junctions 37 and 38 at Barnsley after the lorry carrying hay bales caught fire at about 2.10pm.

The northbound carriageway and the junction 37 slip road are currently closed while fire crews and traffic officers deal with the blaze.

Three appliances are at the scene using foam to dampen down the fire, and a forklift to remove the bales from the lorry.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the amount of smoke had caused the carriageway to close.

No injuries have been reported.

Follow Highways England for live updates.

