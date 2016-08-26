Lorry driver who faces court for careless driving crash in Sheffield is German national

A man who will face charges for driving a lorry without due care and attention after a collision with a car in Sheffield is a German national, police have revealed.

The man was driving a lorry along Ridgeway Road, Gleadless, on Thursday when it collided with a silver Volkswagen.

The car driver suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The lorry driver, now revealed to be a German national, was handed a £300 fine on the spot.

Now he can either contest the charges in court or accept his guilt and ‘the matter will be dealt with’, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.