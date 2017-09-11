Lorry driver charged with deaths of eight people in horror M1 crash to appear in court

A lorry driver accused of causing the deaths of eight people in a crash on the M1 will appear in court.

David Wagstaff is charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with the accident over the August bank holiday weekend.

The 53-year-old, from Stoke-on-Trent, was bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court today.

Polish trucker Ryszard Masierak, of Evesham, Worcestershire, has already appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court in connection with the crash.

The 31-year-old faces eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving, four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

He allegedly came to a halt in the southbound slow lane of the M1 in Buckinghamshire before the accident early on August 26.

Minibus driver Cyriac Joseph, who was taking a party of Indian tourists to London, is believed to have collided with a second lorry as he attempted to avoid Masierak's vehicle.

He died along with five other men and two women, while four other passengers were taken to hospital.