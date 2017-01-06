LOOK: Thieves 'ram-raid' Doncaster newsagents in botched burglary attempt

This was the scene at a Doncaster newsagents after thieves carried out a ‘ram-raid’ as part of a botched burglary attempt.

The raid was carried out at Majeed Brothers in Adwick Road, Mexborough on at around 3.30am on Thursday morning.

This was the scene in Majeed Brothers in Mexborough following a 'ram-raid' at around 3.30am yesterday morning.

Raiders drove a white Ford Connect van drove into the shutters of the shop in order to gain access to it, but left empty handed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating following a ram raid at a shop in Mexborough yesterday morning.

“At about 3.30am it is reported that a white Ford Connect van drove into the shutters of a shop in Adwick Road. The man driving the van gained entry into the shop but left empty handed.

“Enquiries are now ongoing to identify the man involved”

The unsuccessful raid on Majeed Brothers comes as two newsagents in the neighbouring town of Swinton were targeted by armed robbers within 48 hours of eachother.

The first of the armed raids took place at around 7am on Wednesday morning, when two men walked into Martin McColls newsagents in Thomas Street, with one threatening the shop worker.

The man made demands for cash and is said to have threated the shop worker with what is described as a red handled kitchen knife.

The second man held the shop door open before they both ran from the building with a small amount of cash and some cigarettes, running towards some fields at the back of Edward Street.

The man allegedly carrying the knife is described as white, about 5ft 7ins tall, of an average build, in his 30s and spoke with a local accent.

The second raid was carried out at the Select Convenience Store in Station Road, Swinton at around 5.30am on Friday when two men allegedly came running into the store with a knife, and began demanding cash and threatening a female member of staff, but left with nothing.

Police have not commented on whether the raids are believed to be linked.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.