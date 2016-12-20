Search

Long queues building up on South Yorkshire motorway

Long queues are building up on the A1M in South Yorkshire following a collision in West Yorkshire.

A van and car were involved in a smash between Wentbridge and Darrington, affecting junction 37 of the A1(M), earlier this morni

One lane is closed and northbound traffic is building.

