Local residents invited to Sheffield IKEA employment Open Day

Residents living close to Sheffield's new IKEA store have been invited to an employment Open Day.

A number of Sheffield councillors have organised an open day at Darnall Forum to help local residents get started with the IKEA application process.

The current vacancies are mainly for jobs in the new IKEA call centre, which will be based in the Sheffield store, however there will also be advice about how to apply for future vacancies in the store itself.

The move comes after concerns were raised over the lack of jobs awarded to residents living closest to the superstore.

Sheffield Council figures reveal that just 6.2 per cent of IKEA jobs advertised over the last few months went to residents in the S9 postcode area, including Darnall and Tinsley.

Only 25.5 per cent of the 412 new jobs created at the home furnishings store, near Meadowhall, went to jobseekers in the communities closest to the site.

On the store's opening day last week, IKEA stressed that 90 per cent of the jobs went to South Yorkshire residents, but Sheffield MP Clive Betts and the Darnall Forum have expressed disappointment at the number of local jobs for local people.

Mazher Iqbal, Mary Lea and Zahira Naz, are helping to fund an open day at Darnall Forum, next-door to Darnall Post Office, on Monday 23 October from 10 till 2.

There has already been substantial interest in the day, with all but six of the 32 slots, (three at 10 o'clock, one at 11 and two at 1pm) being taken.

If you are a Darnall Wared resident, register your interest by texting 07800 536642 with your name and address.

If you can't come until later, or you miss out on those places, you can still drop in for advice just in case one of the people we have booked in for an advice slot doesn't turn up.