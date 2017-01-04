Local MP supports NHS donation campaign

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh is supporting new NHS campaigns to encourage blood and organ donation.

The Health Service is keen to drive up blood donations in Sheffield. In Sheffield Heeley, just 924 people – around one per cent of the constituency – have given blood. They are also reminding people to register as Organ Donors through their #TimeToSign campaign. Despite majority approval for organ donation, only 35 per cent of people are registered donors.

Ms Haigh has been guiding a bill on organ donation through Parliament, aiming to provide statutory leave for those who donate to others. The bill is due for debate on January 20th.

Ms Haigh said: “Organ donation is a selfless act that has the potential to save hundreds of lives. There are over 6,500 people awaiting transplants. Blood donation is quick and easy too.”