Liverpool woman's disgust at Chesterfield young louts

A woman from Liverpool has hit out at young louts who damaged market stalls in Chesterfield town centre.

Janet Pell, who grew up in Chesterfield, was in the town over Christmas to see her mother and sister.

She told the Derbyshire Times: "My partner and I, together with my sister and brother-in law, confronted a gang of young women and men in the Market Place on Wednesday night.

"One of the young men had jumped on a wooden market table and broke it in half.

"They were about to do more damage when we shouted at them to stop and think about what they were doing and the cost of their stupid behaviour.

"Of course, we were treated to verbal abuse and jeering.

"We took a picture of some of them and warned we would take more if they continued.

"They backed away but maybe would have come back for more after we had gone.

"The world is imploding around us - why can't these young people put their energy and talents into something better?

"Shame on you."

A Derbyshire police spokesman urged people who witness crime to call officers on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.