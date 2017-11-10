Lively Sheffield pub reveals re-opening date with huge weekend party

Have your say

A popular Division Street pub has revealed its re-opening date and will celebrate with a huge weekend of events.

Bungalows and Bears announced at the start of November that they would be 'going into hibernation' for a refurbishment.

Posting on Facebook, the bar said: "The bears are going into hibernation.

"After 11 years of serving pints, our famous burgers and showcasing a huge bill of live music we're closing our doors for a well earned spruce up.

"It's the first time we'll have closed since we opened in 2006. Our final day of trade will be Wednesday 8th November.

"We'll be announcing details of our big re-opening party in the next couple of weeks with some really exciting stuff planned."

The lively Sheffield bar revealed yesterday that they would be re-opening their doors on Thursday, November 30 and announced a three day weekend of events to celebrate.

Thursday will see the New York Brand Band visit Bungalows and Bears and will be joined by the Sheffield University Samba Band and Mess Your Hair Up DJ's.

The bar has also promised free tasters from their new menu.

Friday's party sees London-based Afriquoi's big return to Sheffield, who'll be playing a live DJ set with Gambian Kora and Djembe.

They'll be joined by local collective La Rumba, who throw huge Latin American-inspired parties around Sheffield.

Finally, for their Saturday party, Bungalows and Bears will be welcoming disco and remix legend The Reflex back to Sheffield.

Bungalows and Bears said: "He's remixed the likes of MJ and Earth Wind & Fire, right the way through to Talking Heads and The Clash. He's a true master of the decks and we're honoured to have him playing at Bungalows.

"He'll be joined on the night by local collective Saul's Sessions, a group of young disco fans throwing hugely acclaimed parties around the city."