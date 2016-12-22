LIVE VIDEO: Firefighters tackle blaze on Sheffield estate

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze on a Sheffield estate.

VIDEO HERE: Our reporter Alex Moore was live at the scene moments ago on Bowdenwood Road in Darnall where three fire crews have been tackling a shed fire.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue crews from Parkway, Elm Lane and Birley were called out to the blaze on a back garden at 3.42pm.

The owner of the shed, Freddie Bonsall, 43, told our reporter at the scene he was burning some rubbish in his garden when the fire spread.

No one has been hurt.