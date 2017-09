Have your say

One lane of of the M1 northbound in Sheffield is closed this morning after a car accident.

Delays are building on the M1 Northbound in South Yorkshire after a car accident at around 8.30am.

The accident happened at J33 A630 (Catcliffe/Sheffield) and one lane of traffic is blocked.

Slow moving traffic is reported in the area as police attend the incident.

More to follow.