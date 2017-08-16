LIVE: Sheffield motorists face miles of M1 tailbacks after lorry crash

Have your say

Motorists travelling on the M1 this afternoon have been warned to expect miles of queuing traffic following a crash near Sheffield.

Highways England revealed that motorists face three miles of queuing traffic on the M1 southbound between J31 and J30.

The crash, involving a lorry and a car, happened at around 2.30pm.

Highways England said that two lanes have been closed after the crash and that police are now on the scene of the incident.