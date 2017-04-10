Litter louts to be fined £150 in Sheffield

Litter louts are now to be fined £150 in Sheffield in a new crackdown aimed at cleaning up the streets.

They are currently issued with £75 fixed penalty notices but in ambitious new plans to tackle littering across Sheffield fines of up to £150 will now be handed out.

Sheffield Council currently spend £5 million cleaning up litter every year, according to Government figures.

Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom unveiled the Government’s first national litter strategy today, with vehicle owners set to receive penalty notices when it can be proved litter was thrown from their car - even if it was discarded by somebody else.

Ms Leadsom said: “Litter is something that affects us all – blighting our countryside, harming our wildlife, polluting our seas, spoiling our towns, and giving visitors a poor impression of our country.

“Our litter strategy will tackle this anti-social behaviour by building an anti-litter culture; making it easier for people to dispose of rubbish; and hitting litter louts in the pocket.

“We want to be the first generation to leave our environment in a better state than we found it, and tackling litter is an important part of our drive to make the country a better place to live and visit."