Litter louts prosecuted in Sheffield

Litter louts caught in the act in Sheffield have been prosecuted after failing to pay fixed penalty notices.

A total of 17 people caught dropping litter were issued with £80 fixed penalty notices but failed to pay and were taken to court, where they were each fined £200, ordered to pay costs of £160 and a surcharge of £30.

Together, the penalties totalled £6,970.

Sheffield City Council’s environmental enforcement officers have issued 647 notices to litter louts across the city in the last 12 months.

Most of them admitted the offences and paid the fixed notice penalties but 182 were taken to court after not paying up.

Those convicted last week included Sheffield residents Kerry Fowler, aged 28, of Jaunty Crescent, Basegreen; Zaneta Sariskova, 23, of Owler Lane, Fir Vale; Dawn Hukins, 47, of Deer Park Close, Strannington; Richard Bell, 42, of Queenswood Road, Wadsley; Zhi Yu, 32, of Gleadless Road, Gleadless; Qingfeng Pan, 25, of Charter Square, city centre; Raidaf Swafsw, 25, of Queen Mary Rise, Manor; Mustapha Ferden, 23, of London Road; Mark Tragere, 38, of Greenhill Main Road, Greenhill; Haoyu Qi, 24, of Solly Street, off Broad Lane; Melanie Benton, 51, of Applegarth Close, Manor Top; Siao Chen, 27, of Langsett Road, Hillsborough and Bmb Ekinir, 28, of Grimesthorpe Road, Grimeshorpe.

Four residents from outside Sheffield were also prosecuted - Shajahan Miah, 44, of Glebe Street, Loughborough; Kagma Wysooa, 37, of Ayres Road, Manchester; Thomas Bowman, 30, of Ashley Down Road, Bristol and Marian Boh, 29, of Lynthorne Road, Bradford.

Councillor Bryan Lodge, Cabinet Member for the Environment and Street Scene, said: “These successful prosecutions are important in sending out a clear message that dropping litter will never be tolerated and the court agrees with our zero tolerance approach.

“Prevention is always better and avoids the use of vital Council resources and money to keep our city free of the rubbish left by a selfish minority.

“Rather than drop litter people should either take it home or put it in one of the 3,500 bins across the city.”

Call 0114 2734567 or visit https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/report to report a litter problem.