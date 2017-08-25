LISTED: The most infuriating restaurant faux pas customers make whilst eating out in Sheffield

Clicking your fingers to get the waiter’s attention, making a “signing” gesture for the bill – and tucking your napkin into your collar have emerged as some of the most inexcusable restaurant faux-pas, according to a new study.

Researchers took an in-depth look into the nation’s dining habits and discovered 60 percent of Brits have been left disgusted by a date, work colleague or family member’s lack of table manners when dining out.

Speaking with your mouth full, mispronouncing the names of dishes and holding your knife like a pencil also made the list of restaurant no-nos, as did texting at the table, taking pictures of every course and spending too long posting to social media - and wiping your hands on the tablecloth.

Not leaving a tip for the waiting staff, pouring white wine in a glass that still has some red wine in it and blowing your nose loudly into a napkin were also considered the very height of bad manners, the poll of 1,500 adults found.

More than one in ten (11 percent) Brits admit they have been embarrassed by their own partner’s behaviour in a restaurant, while ten percent felt the need to apologise on behalf of their own ill-mannered parents.

Nearly three in ten (29 percent) have even been forced to apologise to staff because of one of their fellow diners’ appalling etiquette, the poll by Fourth found.

It’s hardly surprising, when 13 percent of Brits have doused their meal in ketchup dining in a smart restaurant - and a cringeworthy one in twenty have complained to staff because their red wine was warm.

One in twenty (5 percent) of clueless diners have even mistaken a finger bowl meant for washing their sticky hands as a ‘fancy clear soup’.

Seven percent of those who took part in the study said they were recoiling with embarrassment when their friends have started a sing-song with other diners and a third of us have had to put up with a really drunk member of our party.

The most common table manners Brits have instilled in them as a child were not speaking with your mouth full, no elbows on the table and placing your knife and fork together when you have finished your meal.

But as many as 32 percent of adults felt that some table manners seemed old fashioned now – with 39 percent claiming it is fine to use your phone at the table provided it’s just once or twice.

Nearly one in ten went as far to say that it would be virtually impossible to sit and eat a meal without using their smart phone.

A quarter said it would be acceptable to turn to your mobile if you needed to Google something from the menu and 41 percent said it would be fine to use the calculator feature in order to work out how to split the bill.

One in five said it’s perfectly okay nowadays to upload a picture of your meal to social media.

Catherine Marshall, Communications Director at Fourth said: “Proper manners and a love of eating out are two things the British are well known for, but the lines between acceptable and unacceptable manners when eating out are blurring.

“Once frowned upon, getting your phone out to check texts and emails at the table or to snap pictures has become common as people embrace technology into their eating out experience. Just be careful you’re not with your grandparents when you do it!”

The poll found that the average adult eats out nearly four times in a typical month and two thirds said the more you eat out the more accustomed you become to restaurant etiquette.

Over half of the adults surveyed (51 percent) said they had been intimidated in a posh eatery in the past whether it was down to what cutlery to use, how to pronounce foreign dishes or how to behave.

A further 43 percent said they avoid certain restaurants if they have their children with them to avoid embarrassment, while 9 percent said they never take their kids out to eat as their table manners are just too bad.

The poll found the typical Brit will leave an online review of a restaurant between three and four times a year, with 85 percent claiming they are more likely to write a review if they have had a positive experience.

TOP 35 MOST INEXCUSABLE RESTAURANT FAUX-PAS

Clicking your fingers for the waiter’s attention

Talking with your mouth full

Being too loud and raucous

Wiping hands on the tablecloth

Blowing your nose in a napkin

Letting children come and go as they please from the table

Licking a knife

Letting children listen to videos on a phone

Texting at the table

Answering / making a phone call

Letting your children play with cutlery and condiments

Touching up make-up at the table

Asking for a toothpick and removing food from your teeth at the table

Placing your phone on the table next to you

Not leaving a tip

Blowing on hot food too loudly

Taking a picture of your meal

Not sharing a ‘sharing platter’ and eating more than your fair share

Asking for ketchup / mayo in a fine dining restaurant

Flirting with the waiter / waitress

Tucking your napkin in your collar

Holding a knife like a pencil

Scooping out the ice from your drink with your fingers

Holding a knife and fork in the wrong hands

Paying your EXACT share when splitting the bill

Going outside to smoke

Pouring white wine in a glass that was being used for red

Downing a drink as soon as it arrives

Using the wrong cutlery for the course

Making a signing gesture for the bill

Moving around chairs and tables to accommodate your party

Ordering a fussy meal (no chips, no dressing etc)

Mispronouncing the name of a dish

Asking for a knife and fork because you can’t use chopsticks

Asking if a meal is vegan, dairy free, gluten free etc