LISTED: The best 30 things for students to do in Sheffield

After a week of celebrating their A-level results, students are now looking ahead and planning for life at university.

Thousands of new students are set to descend on Sheffield next month as a new academic year begins.

Students in Sheffield - Picture: Marisa Cashill

The University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University proved popular choices for students collecting their A-level results earlier this month with students eager to head to the steel city.

Many of these new students will be moving away from home for the first time and potentially travelling across the country to spend the next few years in Sheffield.

To help new students settle in to life in the new city, the University of Sheffield has helpfully produced a video outlining the best 30 things for students to do.

Seeing a play at the Crucible and going to a gig at the Leadmill all feature in the list as well as some activities specifically designed for new students.

Here are the University's top 30 things for students to do in the city and find out more on the University of Sheffield's website.

See a play at the Crucible or Lyceum Theatre

Explore the Peak District

Hitchhike for charity with Bummit

Discover new cuisine on London Road

Try attend a class that you're not enrolled in

Go to a gig at the Leadmill

Give something back to the community and volunteer

See the alpacas up Jacob's Ladder

Browse Sharrowvale Road's shops and markets

Make friends from different continents

Pay a visit to John's Van for a butty

Climb the world's largest bouldering wall

Cheer on the University at one of the Varsity sports events

Learn a new language on the University's Give It A Go course

Grab some food and drink on Ecclesall Road

Visit the ancient bear pit in the Botanical Gardens

Watch an independent movie at the Film Unit

Explore the natural wonders of the Alfred Denny

Find a bargain in one of Broomhill's charity shops

Climb up one of Sheffield's many hills

Vote in the student union elections

Go on a night out in fancy dress

Enjoy the view from Crookes

Experience the Study Abroad programme

Relax on Devonshire Green

Go on a bike ride in the Peaks

Ride in the Arts Tower Paternoster

Join a society

Try Sheffield's famous Henderson's Relish on a pie

Enjoy one of Sheffield's many festivals