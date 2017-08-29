LISTED: The best 30 things for students to do in Sheffield

After a week of celebrating their A-level results, students are now looking ahead and planning for life at university.
Thousands of new students are set to descend on Sheffield next month as a new academic year begins.
The University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University proved popular choices for students collecting their A-level results earlier this month with students eager to head to the steel city.
Many of these new students will be moving away from home for the first time and potentially travelling across the country to spend the next few years in Sheffield.
To help new students settle in to life in the new city, the University of Sheffield has helpfully produced a video outlining the best 30 things for students to do.
Seeing a play at the Crucible and going to a gig at the Leadmill all feature in the list as well as some activities specifically designed for new students.
Here are the University's top 30 things for students to do in the city and find out more on the University of Sheffield's website.
See a play at the Crucible or Lyceum Theatre
Explore the Peak District
Hitchhike for charity with Bummit
Discover new cuisine on London Road
Try attend a class that you're not enrolled in
Go to a gig at the Leadmill
Give something back to the community and volunteer
See the alpacas up Jacob's Ladder
Browse Sharrowvale Road's shops and markets
Make friends from different continents
Pay a visit to John's Van for a butty
Climb the world's largest bouldering wall
Cheer on the University at one of the Varsity sports events
Learn a new language on the University's Give It A Go course
Grab some food and drink on Ecclesall Road
Visit the ancient bear pit in the Botanical Gardens
Watch an independent movie at the Film Unit
Explore the natural wonders of the Alfred Denny
Find a bargain in one of Broomhill's charity shops
Climb up one of Sheffield's many hills
Vote in the student union elections
Go on a night out in fancy dress
Enjoy the view from Crookes
Experience the Study Abroad programme
Relax on Devonshire Green
Go on a bike ride in the Peaks
Ride in the Arts Tower Paternoster
Join a society
Try Sheffield's famous Henderson's Relish on a pie
Enjoy one of Sheffield's many festivals
