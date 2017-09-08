LISTED: Road closures revealed for Sheffield 10K

Have your say

Sheffield motorists have been warned over a number of road closures ahead of this year's Sheffield 10K.

Thousands of runners are set to take part in this year's race, following on from its debut, when it returns to Sheffield on Sunday, September 24.

The course of the race runs through the heart of Sheffield city centre meaning there will be a number of important roads closed on the day.

Runners will take on a city centre route, starting in Arundel Gate, and taking runners on a journey along Charter Row and along Ecclesall Road, before skirting the edges of pretty Endcliffe Park.

It continues along Riverdale Road, along Endcliffe Vale Road, close to the Botanical Gardens, then travels down Brocco Bank and back to a city centre finish.

Most roads will be closed from 8.30am until around midday but some will last from 4am to 4pm.

These are the roads that will be closed

A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise) - Brook Hill to Eyre Street 08:30 to 11:45

A61 Ring Road (clockwise) - London Road to Broomspring Lane 08:30 to 11:45

Arundel Gate - High Street to Furnival Square 04:00 to 16:00

Brocco Bank - Westbourne Road to Ecclesall Road 08:30 to 11:35

Charter Row - Furnival Gate to Moore Street 08:30 to 12:15

Charles Street - The Whole 08:30 to 12:15

Ecclesall Road - Hannover Way / St Mary’s Gate to Hunters Bar Roundabout (access westbound from Sharrow Vale Road along Ecclesall Road) 08:30 to 11:30

Ecclesall Road (eastbound) - Psalter Lane to Brocco Bank 08:30 to 11:30

Endcliffe Vale Road - Endcliffe Hall Avenue to Brocco Bank 08:30 to 11:15

Furnival Gate (westbound) - Arundel Gate to Charter Row 08:30 to 11:40

Furnival Gate (eastbound) - Pinstone Street to Furnival Square 08:30 to 12:15

Graham Road - Hangingwater Road to Riverdale Road 08:30 to 11:15

Hangingwater Road (southbound) - Oakbrook Road to Graham Road (access available northbound through junction) 08:30 to 11:10

Moore Street - Charter Row to Hanover Way / St Mary’s Gate 08:30 to 11:45

Norfolk Street - Arundel Gate to Union Street 04:00 to 16:00

Oakbrook Road (eastbound) - Hangingwater Road to Riverdale Road (access maintained westbound) 08:30 to 11:05

Pinstone Street (southbound) - Surrey Street to Furnival Gate 08:30 to 12:15

Riverdale Road - Graham Road to Endcliffe Vale Road 08:30 to 11:20

Rustlings Road (eastbound) - Oakbrook Road to Ecclesall Road (access maintained westbound) 08:30 to 11:00

Surrey Street - The Whole 04:00 to 16:00

Union Street - The Whole 08:30 to 12:15

Sheffield 10K will also be held on the same day as the first Steel City derby of the season after it was moved to be shown live on Sky Sports.