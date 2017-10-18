LISTED: How much house prices have fallen in every area across Sheffield since 2007

Have your say

House prices across all of Sheffield are lower than a decade ago, new analysis has revealed.

A recent report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) the Lang Registry and other bodies showed that the average home increased by 5 per cent this year up to August.

This was up from an annual increase of 4.5 per cent in July with the north west leading the way for this growth.

House prices were also up by 0.5 per cent month-on-month, taking the average UK property value to £226,000 - £11,000 higher than in August 2016.

However, new analysis from the BBC has revealed that in 58 per cent of neighbourhoods across England and Wales, house prices are lower than they were in 2007.

The research takes into account for inflation and shows that the average house price in Yorkshire and the Humber have declined by more than 10 per cent.

This means that although house prices may have gone up in some areas of Sheffield, it has not been as fast as the rate at which prices in the rest of the economy have risen.

The BBC said that, by adjusting for inflation, readers could get a more 'realistic comparison of their value given changes in the cost of living over the last 10 years'.

According to BBC analysis, every ward in Sheffield has seen their house price fall over the past 10 years with prices falling by a massive 35 per cent in Burngreave.

The news comes after the Star revealed the most expensive streets in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

This is how much house prices have fallen in every area of Sheffield.

West Ecclesfield - Down by 2.2 per cent - Average house price £168,500

East Ecclesfield - Down by 16 per cent - Average house price £145,000

Burngreave - Down by 35 per cent - Average house price £72,500

Southey - Down by 12 per cent - Average house price £109,950

Stocksbridge and Upper Don - Down by 23 per cent - Average house price £125,00

Stannington - Down by 4.8 per cent - Average house price £200,000

Fulwood - Down by 2.5 per cent - Average house price £290,000

Dore and Totley - Down by 5.5 per cent - Average house price £316,000

Ecclesall - Down by 2.8 per cent - Average house price £289,000

Beauchief and Greenhill - Down by 1.3 per cent - Average house price £198,000

Graves Park - Down by 11 per cent - Average house price £172,000

Gleadless Valley - Down by 11 per cent - Average house price £140,000

Park and Arbourthorpe - Down by 19 per cent - Average house price £124,999

Crookes and Crosspool - Down by 12 per cent - Average house price £192,500

Walkley - Down by 17 per cent - Average house price £147,500

Broomhill and Sharrow Vale - Down by 16 per cent - Average house price £211,000

Darnall - Down by 17 per cent - Average house price £147,500

Hillsborough - Down by 11 per cent - Average house price £142,000

Firth Park - Down by 18 per cent - Average house price £95,000

Shiregreen and Brightside - Down by 25 per cent - Average house price £85,000

Woodhouse - Down by 18 per cent - Average house price £123,000

Richmond - Down by 21 per cent - Average house price £115,000

Manor Castle - Down by 16 per cent - Average house price £105,500

Nether Edge and Sharrow - Down by 14 per cent - Average house price £157,000

Mosborough - Down by 5.8 per cent - Average house price £150,000

Beighton - Down by 8.1 per cent - Average house price £149,950

Birley - Down by 19 per cent - Average house price £120,000

City - Down by 16 per cent - Average house price £125,000