LISTED: Drivers warned to avoid these roads when Storm Aileen hits Sheffield

Drivers have been warned to take extra care on roads around Sheffield during Storm Aileen.

The storm is set to bring 75mph winds and heavy rain to Sheffield overnight and tomorrow morning with an Amber weather warning issued.

Traffic - Highways England

Highways England has also issued an amber ‘be aware’ alert across the country in response to a Met Office forecast of strong winds and heavy rain, which comes into force at 9pm tonight and runs until 9am tomorrow morning.

Drivers of lorries, caravans and motorbikes are being advised to avoid 53 exposed sections of the road network, including the Humber Bridge, Thelwall Viaduct and Woodhead Pass in the North.

Richard Leonard, Head of Road User Safety at Highways England, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys, with strong winds and heavy rain expected from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.”

Drivers have been advised to slow down if rain and spray is making it difficult to see and keep well back from vehicles in front of them.

Ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually if the steering becomes unresponsive as it probably means that water is preventing the tyres from gripping the road.

These are the roads around South Yorkshire which drivers should avoid.

M1 J32 - M18 interchange

M1 J34 - Tinsley Viaduct/Rotherham

M1 J39-J40 - Crigglestone to Dewsbury

A628 - Woodhead Pass

M62 J23-J25 - Huddersfield to Brighouse

M62 J31-J32 - Normanton to Pontefract

M62 J35a-J36 - Rawcliffe Bridge, M18 interchange to J36 Goole

M62 J36-J37 - River Ouse / Ouse Bridge

A1(M) J47-J49 - Between A59 Knaresborough and A168 Dishforth

A1(M) J58-J65 - Between A1 and Washington at J65

A66 - Between M6 J40 - A1 (Scotch Corner)

A19 - Hylton Bridge over River Wear

A19 - Tees Viaduct

A19 - Leven Viaduct

A69 - All of it

Humber Bridge