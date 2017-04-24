Life size sheep model stolen from Sheffield garden

A life-size model of a sheep which travelled more than 5,700 miles to Sheffield has been stolen from its home in the city.

The garden decoration, made out of wire and beads, was snatched from the garden of a university lecturer over Easter.

Dr Paula Meth, who works in the University of Sheffield's Department of Urban Studies and Planning, brought the decoration to her home in Crosspool more than five years ago after shipping it from Johannesburg in her home country of South Africa.

She said: "We're really sad about it as the item was of great sentimental value.

"At some point during the Easter holiday while we were away in Wales, someone entered our garden through a gate and stole a near life-sized sheep made out of beads and wire.

"It is a sheep we bought in South Africa and we carried it back to the UK with us and it has lived outside our front door and in the garden for the past five years.

The sheep was bought from a Zimbabwean street trader in the city.

She added: "Someone has taken it, perhaps as a prank and it is unlikely to have a monetary value.

"We are really sad about this, we loved it, it was an important item from my home country. I've reported it to the police, and I was aware of how ridiculous it sounded telling them about it - but we did so on the small off-chance it was found. "

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the sheep can contact Dr Meth on 0114 2226912 or email p.j.meth@sheffield.ac.uk