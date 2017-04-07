Life-saving Sheffield police officers praised for their heroics

Sheffield police officers who saved the life of a stab victim and a man attempting to kill himself have been praised for their heroics.

Four bobbies have received certificates of commendation for their actions when responding to two incidents where lives were at risk.

In one, the brave officers helped save the life of a man who suffered a severed artery in a knife attack.

And in the other they saved a man attempting to commit suicide.

PCs Adrian Hill, Elizabeth Wilson, Dawn Turner and Jade Gillott discovered the 32-year-old stabbing victim after being called to a house in Westminster Crescent, Fulwood, to reports of a 'domestic incident' on Wednesday, January 4.

They were unable to gain entry at first, but spoke to the occupants and eventually got inside to find a man with a severed artery after he was knifed in his thigh.

While three of the police officers battled to stem the flow of blood the fourth apprehended his attacker until more help arrived.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

She was bailed pending further enquiries, with the investigation into the incident still underway.

PCs Hill and Wilson also received recognition for saving the life of a suicidal man.

They forced their way into a house, released him from a ligature and gave emergency first aid until paramedics arrived.

Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons, of the Sheffield North West Local Policing Team, said: “Our staff are often called to deal with members of the public in crisis. It is always pleasing when such actions received official recognition. The officers are fully deserving of these awards."