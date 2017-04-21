Life-saving hero condemns 'scumbags' after Doncaster defibrillator theft

Heartless thieves who stole a defibrillator from a Doncaster sporting complex have been condemned by a hero who had already saved a life at the same venue.

Chris Crowe, who saved young footballer Dan Fagg after he’d had a heart attack on the football pitch, said thieves who stole the defibrillator were ‘scumbags’.

They stole the defibrillator, which was worth thousands of pounds, from the adjacent Adwick-le-Street Cricket Club last Tuesday night.

Mr Crowe, the club chairman, was the referee on the day last year when Dan collapsed.

He used his FA training to save the youngster’s life in the Adwick Park Rangers match.

He said he went into ‘autopilot’ in saving Dan, using CPR.

Paramedics shocked his heart back to life.

Dan was taken to Sheffield in an air ambulance.

The club had since raised the money to buy the defibrillator.

The week after Dan’s incident, on a bank holiday Monday last August, the club hosted a gala day.

There were managers versus parents matches, and a game between the football and cricket club players.

Mr Crowe, 56, praised the community for its help in raising almost £4,000 for the cricket and football clubs.

“The community were absolutely brilliant,” he said.

“They rallied round. It was a great day.”

Now, it’s gone, and Mr Crowe, who lives at Howdon Avenue in Skellow, wasn’t impressed.

“I honestly think they’re scumbags,” he said.

“I really don’t think they understand what they’ve done.

“God forbid it would be needed over the weekend.

“It’s bloody frustrating and it’s bloody annoying.”

Mr Crowe said it was a harrowing and surreal experience for those working to save Dan’s life.

“When you’re doing it, you do what you have to do,” he said.

“But the after shock was quite a surreal feeling.”

“It was quite harrowing.”