Life-saving devices installed at Doncaster beauty spot - all named after 12 victims

Throwline stations - all named after people who have lost their lives in open water - have been sited at a Doncaster beauty spot.

The 12 stations - which have replaced traditional life rings - were sited at Lakeside, which is visited by thousands of people every year.

Each one is dedicated to a young person who have died in the country's waterways and the unveiling was attended by their bereaved loved ones.

The fire service and Doncaster Council worked with Beckie Ramsay to install them as part of her ‘Doing it for Dylan’ campaign after her son Dylan died while swimming in a quarry in Lancashire.

Martin Blunden, deputy chief fire officer for South Yorkshire, said: "Our work to make South Yorkshire safer extends to much more than fire safety alone.

"This is a fantastic initiative and will go a long way towards protecting those who visit Lakeside.

"It is vitally important that we raise awareness of the dangers of water and to save others from going through the pain and upset experienced by the families who attended this unveiling.”

Around 400 people needlessly drown in the UK every year and thousands more suffer injury, some life changing, through near-drowning experiences.

The throwline stations provide quick access rescue capability for anyone who might find themselves in difficulty.