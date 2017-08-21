Lidl reveal plans to open another new store in South Yorkshire

Budget supermarket giants Lidl have announced that they will open up another new South Yorkshire store.

The new store will be built in Rossington, Doncaster, at the planned 1,200 home Torne Park development on Heatherfields Crescent.

A Lidl spokesperson confirmed that they had exchanged contracts with Harworth Group plc who own the new development.

The store will be the sixth Lidl to open in Doncaster with sites already at Balby, Bentley, Sandall Park, Mexborough and Thorne.

The news follows the start of construction last month of a new £70m Regional Distribution Centre at the neighbouring iPort development.

Lidl is working with construction firm Winvic Construction Ltd to build the RDC, which will create up to 500 new jobs when opened. The build is expected to be completed by spring 2019.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Graham Burr commented: “We are delighted to be opening a new store in Rossington, which marks another milestone in our ambitious store expansion programme.

"We’ve seen incredible demand for Lidl stores across the country and look forward to offering our quality products and incredible value to shoppers in and around Doncaster."