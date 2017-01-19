Licence granted for new Indian restaurant in Sheffield despite objections

A new Indian restaurant could open in Sheffield after councillors granted a licence to sell alcohol.

Noshad Parbez has been given a premises licence for Lavang, which is due to open in Fulwood Road.

City councillors voted in favour of the applicant despite several objections from people living nearby, who were concerned about noise and parking.

According to the application, Lavang will open from 5pm to 11pm seven days a week. Alcohol will be served from 5pm to 10.30pm.

The licence also grants permission for live music to be played. The applicant said this would only happen during special events such as charity nights, which would take place 'every few months'.

The applicant said 'prominent' notices asking customers to be quiet so as not to disturb neighbours would be displayed.

Staff will not be able to empty bottle waste between 7pm and 7am.

The council considered four objections to the application before voting in favour.

One, from Laura Johnson and Nicholas Wallis, raised concerns about noise in nearby Tom Lane. They said a previous establishment, Panahar, caused enough noise without alcohol or music licences.

Ruth and John Beeley said Lavang customers would cause nuisance to residents by parking near the restaurant.

And Abdurahman El-Awa also raised issues with smells from cooking.

A notice on the Lavang website says the restaurant is 'coming soon'.

