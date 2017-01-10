Let your kids step into the spotlight at pop video sessions

Do you have the next Justin Bieber or wannabe Rihanna under your roof, singing into their hairbrushes every night?

If you think they’d love the opportunity to star in their very own pop video, you need look no further than - Shiregreen!

Razzamataz Theatre Schools is holding free dance and pop video sessions, for kids aged nine to 15, through the local Energise Shiregreen programme. Children will be taught a dance routine and lyrics, at hour-long weekly sessions at Shiregreen Neighbourhood Centre, in Westnall Road, before putting everything together to produce their own music video.

The drop-in sessions will run until the end of February, on Mondays from 6pm tp 7pm, so children can call in anytime.

Call 0300 1233511 or email neighbourhoods@sanctuary-housing.co.uk for more information on the dance and pop video sessions.