Lego-mad Sheffield Wednesday fans build their own version of Hillsborough Stadium

A trio of Lego-mad brothers, all Sheffield Wednesday fans, are building a homage to their favourite ground for the club's 150th anniversary.

Season ticket holder Jordan Sykes, 25, and his half brothers Jack, 15, and Harry, 12, Carr have spent months painstakingly building their version of Hillsborough from the iconic bricks.

They are hopeful the club will use the model as part of its 150 year celebrations.

They started with the North Stand, which the lads decided looked the easiest to construct, and build the rest up around that.

"We just 'had a go'," Jordan said.

"There was a lot of trial and error."

So far, they have used more than 1,000 bricks to build the stadium.

It has cost them almost £300 to build the North stand alone, and they are appealing to the football-loving public to help them fund the rest.

You can buy a figurine for £10, and keep it after the celebrations are finished.

For £20, you can sponsor one of the advertising boards around the pitch.

The lads, who were made family six years ago when Jordan's dad Gareth married Jack and Harry's mum Julie, bonded over football.

"Football is something we all got on with," Jordan said.

The brothers live in Bridlington, and Jordan travels to most Hillsborough matches.

"It takes over your life," he said of supporting the club.

He sits in the Kop, and said it was the best place to watch the games from.

"To be fair, there are plenty of places to sit with better views," he said.

"But I've sat in the North and South stands, and it doesn't have the same atmosphere."

Jordan said Wednesday should be the favourites on Sunday, but said that he wasn't entirely sure his team would win.

"Wednesday should win by two or three, but it's the derby, so it could be a nil-niller," he said.

"If we win, I'll enjoy it. As long as we come away having not lost."

His love for Wednesday came from step-father Mike, a Hull City supporter who enjoyed the exploits of the travelling fans.

"He saw the Wednesday fans one day, having a bit of a laugh," Jordan said.

"He caught the bug."

To donate to the brothers' Lego Hillsborough quest, click here