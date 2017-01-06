Lego day comes to Chesterfield next week!

Lego fans are set to descend on Chesterfield next week to celebrate the much-loved toy.

Chesterfield Museum will host a Lego day between 10am and 4pm on Friday, January 13, and Saturday, January 14. Maybe you could build the Crooked Spire?!

There will be Lego and Duplo for children to play with. Lego sculptures and figurines will not be present.

The event is free to attend but booking is required. Call the museum on 01246 345727.

To coincide with the museum's Saturday Lego day, Chesterfield Theatres will be screening The Lego Movie at 10.30am. Tickets to see the film are £2.50 per person.